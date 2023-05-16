Chance of frost, weekend rain only weather blemishes this week

A chance for some patchy frost midweek and a slight chance of rain for the weekend are the only blemishes on what will be a mild weather week in York County.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting a 30% chance of rain Saturday, 40% chance Saturday night and a 30% chance of rain Sunday.

The rest of the week is rain free.

Tuesday will have a high of 78 and a low of 53, with increasing clouds.

Wednesday will be sunny but windy, with a high near 66. Wind gusts up to 22 mph are possible.

Temperatures will dip to around 40 Wednesday night, with some patchy frost after 1 a.m.

The chance for patchy frost will continue into Thursday morning before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high of around 68. Thursday night’s low will be around 47.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 73 and a low of around 52.

Outside of the rain chances after 3 p.m. Saturday, it will be partly sunny with a high near 71.

Saturday night, other than the rain chances, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 53.

It will be mostly sunny Sunday outside of the rain chances, with a high near 78. Sunday night’s low will be around 53.