Bridge replacement project to begin in Felton

A bridge replacement project will close a key Felton roadway for much of the summer.

PennDOT announced that traffic will be detoured as crews work to replace the Crossroads Avenue (Route 2079) bridge that spans a tributary to the North Branch of Muddy Creek at Seitz Avenue, just south of Rippling Run Road (Route 2060).

The bridge will be closed, weather permitting, starting May 23 and continuing through the anticipated completion date of Aug. 24. A detour will be in place using Church Road (Route 2052), Route 24 and Rippling Run Road. Seitz Avenue, meanwhile, will be closed at Crossroads Avenue.

The $780,000 project will be completed by JVI Group Inc., of York Springs

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.