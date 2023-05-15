PennDOT to begin resurfacing on Route 24 on May 22

A nearly $2 million resurfacing project on Route 24 will start on Monday, May 22.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the project also would include work on North Sherman Street Extension and Mundis Mill Road, and it is expected to take more than six months..

There will be lane restrictions and flaggers from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There might be night paving later in the project, according to PennDOT.

Alongside resurfacing, the project includes minor drain improvements, guide rails replacement, ADA ramp updates and other construction.

The work will take place on Route 24, from north of Pleasant Valley Road to north of Sherman Street Extension, Sherman Street Extension from Route 24 to south of Mundis Mill Road, and a short section of Mundis Mill Road from Sherman Street.

There will also be bridge maintenance on the structure along Conococheague Creek, according to PennDOT.

JVI Group Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor for the $1.9 million project, and all work is expected to be complete by Dec. 6. PennDOT reminds travelers to stay alert for operations, obey work zone signs and slow down in work zones.

Motorists can check major roadway conditions at www.511PA.com for free information.

