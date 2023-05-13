Mother's Day will be cloudy but rain free

Mother’s Day will be cloudy but free of rain in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

It will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 74 and a cool north breeze blowing.

A slight chance of rain creeps into the forecast Sunday after 2 a.m. as the temperature dips to around 48 degrees.

Most of the weekend precipitation will fall on Saturday. There is a 60% chance of showers, with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 75. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of around 53.

The start of the work week ahead looks great, but there is a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. Here is the outlook:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 77.