Presto Fast Italian opening fourth York County store

Presto Fast Italian on Friday opened its fourth location in York County, a store in the DJ Plaza Shopping Center off South Queen Street in Spring Garden Township.

The grand opening event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the first 50 customers receiving a bag of free fresh pasta to take home. Additional customers during that time will get various coupons and prizes.

Presto features build-your-own fresh pasta where customers can pick their own type of pasta, sauce, vegetables and protein.

This will be the fourth location for Presto in York County. They currently have locations in Springettsbury Township, West York and Shrewsbury.