Four incumbents and a write-in candidate are vying for York City School Board seats

Five seats are up for election on the York City School Board — and a last-minute write-in campaign has popped up.

Current school board members Cassandra Liggins, Diane Glover Brown, Micah Leonard and Michael L. Breeland, all incumbent Democrats, are running again.

Breeland is the current board president. Another seat, however, was left vacant because NAACP York President Jamiel Alexander is not seeking reelection. Aside from the write-in candidate, there are no other non-incumbents running for the school board this year.

Ryan Suppler, a York City resident, said he doesn't have children of his own but he views education as "a basic human right." The Democrat, who previously ran for York County treasurer, is seeking both Democratic and Republican voters with his campaign.

"I do believe that the public education system would benefit all of us in all facets of life, and it’s the community’s role to also play a part in that,” he said.

No other York City candidates responded to The York Dispatch's requests for comment.

For more information on York City polling places visit https://yorkcountypa.gov/969/Vote-in-Person.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.