Bad air, showers and sun all part of York County forecast

Air quality will be a concern Friday as York County residents prepare for Mother’s Day weekend.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert on Friday for York and nearby counties.

A Code Orange Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the National Weather Service. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. It is recommended to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors during this time.

Concerns will turn to rain showers Saturday after a mostly sunny and warm Friday, with a high around 86, according to the weather service.

Rain chances start Friday night with a 30% chance of precipitation after 3 a.m. Rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Friday’s low temperature will be around 63 degrees.

Showers are likely Saturday before 2 p.m. There is a 70 percent chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a high near 78.

It will be mostly cloudy Saturday night, with a low near 54.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 74. A slight chance of rain creeps back into the forecast Sunday night after 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

The work week ahead looks like it will be mild and sunny. Here’s the outlook:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 75.