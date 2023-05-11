Weather forecast improves for Mother's Day, proms and commencements

Good news for moms: the chance of rain has been taken out of the forecast Sunday for York County.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting a mostly sunny day for mom with a high around 73. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 50.

The days heading into Mother’s Day will be warm and a little wet.

Thursday will be sunny with a high temperature around 81 and low around 55.

Friday, however, will be mostly sunny with a high around 85, but rain creeps into the forecast Friday night. There is a 60% chance of precipitation before 11 p.m. and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible.

York County's young people will be paying attention to the weather, as well. York College's commencement ceremony as well as York City and Cedar Cliff's proms are all planned Saturday.

Rain chances continue into Saturday. There is a 60% chance of rain before 2 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. However, conditions are expected to clear up into the afternoon.

Saturday’s high will be around 76.

Saturday night, there is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. Saturday night’s low will be around 52.

The forecast for the first part of the work week looks promising. Here is the outlook for the first part of the week:

Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.