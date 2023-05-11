Knights View Road paving project to start

Lower Windsor Township Police are advising motorists of road work that will begin around midnight Sunday on Knights View Road and continue through Monday.

Actual paving on the road will begin around 7 a.m. Monday and should be completed by 8 p.m. that night.

Traffic control will be set up and will be actively working throughout the project, police said, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.

Police say motorists should expect delays in the area because of the work and to plan accordingly.