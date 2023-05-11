Dover Township man taken into custody following standoff

A domestic incident that resulted in a standoff with police Wednesday in Dover Township ended peacefully with a 39-year-old man taken into custody.

The York County Quick Response Team took Gregory Lehman into custody just after 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of Harmony Grove Road.

The road was closed for around 30 minutes between Route 74 and School House Road in cooperation with the Dover Area School District. The school bus for the area was held at the school until police cleared out of the area.

Lehman was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment, and he was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Laura Manifold Wednesday night. His bail was set at $2,500, which he couldn’t post. He was confined to York County Prison.

The domestic incident began around 9 a.m. when Northern York County Regional Police were called to the Harmony Grove Road home. According to police, the victim involved in the incident left the home with two young children because Lehman was said to be intoxicated and belligerent.

After the victim returned to the home with another family member to retrieve personal belongings, police said Lehman began threatening the victim. Lehman was armed with a handgun and discharged the weapon in the garage, which forced the woman and the family member to leave.

After leaving the home, Lehman allegedly left 50 threatening messages for the victim saying he was going to harm her and the children. Police said Lehman had access to additional weapons and body armor and had the ability to carry out his threats. Lehman also allegedly threatened officers if they showed up at the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lehman and a protective order was obtained by the victim before the Quick Response Team went to the scene to take him into custody.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 24 before Judge David Eshbach.