Wrightsville, a quiet borough, is shaping up to be a 2023 political battleground

Wrightsville is already shaping up to be key political battleground in the November election.

Mayor Tayne Slenker defeated her Republican predecessor in 2021 by a four-vote margin. She's struggled with the predominantly Republican Borough Council — over office space, a phone line and code enforcement — ever since.

Two Democratic women recently stepped forward to join Slenker, launching campaigns to challenge two male Republican incumbents in this year's election. The newcomers, however, say party affiliation has no place in borough governance.

"It doesn’t matter at this level of government, where the focus is on just connecting the community" said Alicia Ferrari, who's running to oust Matt Russ in the third ward.

Sara Barrett, who's running to unseat Eric White, said her children helped motivate her to enter the political arena. She also goes by her maiden name, Lafe, but will appear on the ballot as Barrett.

“I am a parent of two young kids, I’m a full-time working mom, and I’m a homeowner," she said. "I think this type of representation is needed on the council, for starters.”

Ferrari, in a recent interview, said she wants to see more representation for women and working parents on the Borough Council. Her focus, she said, is on assembling a bipartisan coalition that's committed to bolstering the local economy and addressing local issues, such as a number of dilapidated structures in the community.

That was a key part of Slenker's 2021 campaign.

But Slenker has clashed with the Borough Council since she was placed on a committee that vetted code enforcement complaints — rather than the mayor simply exercising her own authority to review them.

Council President Joseph Giandalia said he created the committee to help Slenker, not to hinder her. The committee helps to save taxpayer dollars, Giandalia said, when the borough has in-house people going out to check complaints first instead of sending them to the code enforcement agency. In a previous meeting, Giandalia said the contractor charges the borough about $75 per inspection.

Slenker even reached out to the Pennsylvania Borough Mayor’s Association for advice on clashing authority over code mayoral duties. The president of the association responded by highlighting that a council cannot dictate how a mayor executes their duties. However, according to Peter Ruth, the borough solicitor, the council president still has the right to create the committee and appoint the mayor to it.

Despite Slenker's objections, the committee is still reviewing complaints.

Brian Lyle, the committee chair, said it has reviewed several complaints and will be following up. If the properties are found to be not in compliance, Lyle and Slenker will bring them back to the council to discuss the next steps.

One of Slenker’s concerns with code enforcement is about complaint cases that Solanco, the borough’s code enforcement agency, has closed while the properties remain unchanged, she said. Slenker brought this up to Lyle, who said he would contact Solanco about them. However, Slenker has not heard anything back about a response from Solanco, and only currently open complaints were discussed at the meeting, according to Lyle.

In an interview, Lyle said the committee meets the week before the monthly Borough Council meeting to discuss each complaint separately. He said he feels the four-person committee is working well and provides four different looks at the issues they review.

Lyle, who's worked for the Municipal Authority that handles water and waste services for 41 years, said he's concerned with community relations.

“In that time, I have learned how to approach the customers and how not to," he said. "They will turn on you really quick and then you will not get anything done. We talk to them and let them help us.”

When asked if he thinks the committee works better than previous approaches to code enforcement, Lyle said it’s too early to tell.

White, who's been on the council for seven years, said his primary goals are avoiding tax increases and seeking out grant funding to help the borough. He noted his efforts to dissolve the Wrightsville Police Department in 2018, negotiating a deal to extend coverage from Hellam Township. At the time, Wrightsville's officers joined Hellam's police force.

“I’m interested in trying to improve the borough and make it a better place to live,” he said.

If reelected, White said he plans to help out on a joint effort with Hellam Township and the Susquehanna National Heritage Area group to restore the Mifflin House, a historic site that was a stop on the underground railroad.

Russ is still in his first term on council, having been appointed to fill a vacancy. He also serves as a board member for the municipal authority.

In terms of the future, Russ said his primary goal is to oversee upgrades to Riverfront Park.

“It’s a great town," he said, "and I want to keep it a great town.”

Meanwhile, Barrett and Ferrari have banded together to start the Wrightsville For All Facebook page, which is described as a place to “focus on community events to connect neighbors.” They've also worked to organize several community clean-ups and, with Pastor Jesse North of Wrightsville Presbyterian Church, a summer program to feed local kids while schools are closed.

