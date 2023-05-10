Mother's Day forecast looking better, weather service says

The Mother’s Day weather forecast is looking better for York County.

Rain chances have been taken out of the forecast for Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

It will be partly sunny for mom’s day, with a high around 73.

The forecast deteriorates a bit Sunday night, with a 40% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53.

The rest of the week will be up and down weatherwise.

MORE:Central York superintendent sets deadline for new districtwide book policy amid book ban protests

MORE:Three ways Shapiro’s budget would change public health in Pennsylvania

MORE:Obesity is an issue in York's schools. These local women are aiming to change that

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 73 and a low around 49.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a sunny day and clear night as well, with a high around 81 and a low near 56.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

After a partly sunny Friday with a high near 85, rain comes back into the forecast Friday night. There is a 60% chance of showers, mostly after 2 a.m., with rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62.

Shower chances carry over to Saturday. There is a 60% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 78 degrees.