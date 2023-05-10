Gas line replacement to close portion of West Manchester road

A portion of Church Road in West Manchester Township will be closed for several days over the next few weeks so that gas line repairs can be made.

Church Road will be closed from Roosevelt Avenue to Broad Street Wednesday and Thursday and again from May 15 to May 17 from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days, the West Manchester Township Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

Detours will be put in place, but school bus and trash routes will not be affected. Residents that live in that area will be able to come and go to that area during the closure.

Residents that live along Church Street and connecting streets should put out trash and recycling on the curbside the night before to ensure it is picked up.