Fire company asks for farm equipment for training class

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

The East Prospect Fire Co. is looking for farm equipment to use in a farm rescue training class June 2-4. 

The fire department needs at least three pieces of nonworking equipment to use in rescue situations where cutting and dislodging is needed.

Those include augers, corn pickers, combines, balers, three-point implements, mowers, brush hogs, manure spreaders, silage blowers, skid steers (inoperable) and any PTO or hydraulic equipment. 

Also needed: 

  • An operating tractor with loader or skid steer to stage scenarios. 
  • Farm tractor (inoperable). 
  • Operating farm equipment for show and tell (anything listed). 
  • A medium or heavy rescue unit dedicated for training with tools/accessories for practical portion of class. 
  • Additional mannequins for extrication training. 

If you can help, call Deputy Chief Matt Fauth at 717-586-1319. 