Fire company asks for farm equipment for training class

The East Prospect Fire Co. is looking for farm equipment to use in a farm rescue training class June 2-4.

The fire department needs at least three pieces of nonworking equipment to use in rescue situations where cutting and dislodging is needed.

Those include augers, corn pickers, combines, balers, three-point implements, mowers, brush hogs, manure spreaders, silage blowers, skid steers (inoperable) and any PTO or hydraulic equipment.

Also needed:

An operating tractor with loader or skid steer to stage scenarios.

Farm tractor (inoperable).

Operating farm equipment for show and tell (anything listed).

A medium or heavy rescue unit dedicated for training with tools/accessories for practical portion of class.

Additional mannequins for extrication training.

If you can help, call Deputy Chief Matt Fauth at 717-586-1319.