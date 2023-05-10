LOCAL
Fire company asks for farm equipment for training class
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
The East Prospect Fire Co. is looking for farm equipment to use in a farm rescue training class June 2-4.
The fire department needs at least three pieces of nonworking equipment to use in rescue situations where cutting and dislodging is needed.
Those include augers, corn pickers, combines, balers, three-point implements, mowers, brush hogs, manure spreaders, silage blowers, skid steers (inoperable) and any PTO or hydraulic equipment.
Also needed:
- An operating tractor with loader or skid steer to stage scenarios.
- Farm tractor (inoperable).
- Operating farm equipment for show and tell (anything listed).
- A medium or heavy rescue unit dedicated for training with tools/accessories for practical portion of class.
- Additional mannequins for extrication training.
If you can help, call Deputy Chief Matt Fauth at 717-586-1319.