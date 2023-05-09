LOCAL

Mostly dry week leads into what could be a rainy Mother's Day

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

A mostly dry week will give way to what could be a rainy Mother’s Day weekend in York County. 

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday as folks get set to celebrate mom. 

There is a 50% chance of showers before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 83. Saturday night, there is a 40% chance of precipitation before 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 57. 

Mother's Day showers may dampen your Mother's Day flowers.

On Mother’s Day Sunday there is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74. Rain chances go up to 60% Sunday night with a low temperature around 55. 

Before that, the rest of the week looks pretty good, outside of a good chance for showers on Tuesday. 

The forecast calls for a 70% chance of showers before noon Tuesday. It will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 64 degrees. 

Things clear out Tuesday night with a low around 42 degrees. 

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look promising weatherwise. Here is the outlook: 

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 72. 

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 49. 

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 80. 

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 55. 

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. 

Friday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60. 