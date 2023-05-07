Day of Giving totals set records for Give Local York

Give Local York raised nearly $5 million for local nonprofits Thursday and Friday during its annual Day of Giving event.

Records were set in many categories during the 24 hours of charity, which benefited the record 330 York County organizations that participated.

The event surpassed its goal of getting 12,000 donors, with 12,752 giving to their favorite organizations. The total number of donors set a record for the six-year-old event.

It also broke the record for most money raised, taking in just more than $4.64 million, surpassing last year’s record amount of more than $4.17 million.

Give Day coordinator Kate Harmon wasn’t surprised by the record-breaking year.

“I’m not usually surprised when the community exceeds expectations,” she said. “From the beginning, people have been very supportive of Give Local and just always increasing our numbers and always surprising us. I feel like at this point, you go ‘Of course they did. Of course, York County and the people that love York County and their nonprofits stepped up.’”

Good weather for the first time in a while on Give Day, Harmon said, also contributed to the record numbers and heavy turnout for Give Day events around the area. Things like First Friday in downtown York City and the home opener for the York Revolution helped get people out and about to enjoy a pleasant evening weatherwise.

“With the weather and everything, of course we did better,” she said. “We finally got to celebrate the way we always wanted to.”

Donors gave a whole range of dollar amounts, Harmon said. Donors could give as little as $5, which proved to be popular, she said.

The York County Food Bank was the top nonprofit in terms of the amount of money raised during the 24-hour period. It raked in $132,305 with 492 donors giving to the organization.

Human Life Services was No. 2 in terms of the amount of money raised, collecting $122,845 from 257 donors.

Rounding out the Top 10 nonprofits in terms of funds raised were:

3. Jessica & Friends Community: $90,050, 131 donors;

4. York County SPCA: $71,954, 590 donors;

5. Eichelberger Performing Arts Center: $71,785, 115 donors;

6. LifePath Christian Ministries: $67,302, 238 donors;

7. Affordable Housing Advocates: $67,250, 117 donors;

8. Pappus House: $65,381, 324 donors;

9. York County History Center: $62,983, 276 donors;

10. Christian School of York: $59,205, 121 donors.

In the various categories of nonprofits, Stick N Move Boxing was the top Extra Small Organization with $18,606 raised from 39 donors. Affordable Housing Advocates was the top Small Organization, Human Life Services was the top Medium Organization, and York County Food Bank was the top Large Organization. Community Connections for Children, formerly Child Care Consultants, had the most donors during the 24 hours with 768.

Wagman Inc. had the top Business Fundraiser, taking in $50,425 during the event.