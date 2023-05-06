Mouse droppings found on top of food cans and boxes in golf course kitchen

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 4/20/2023

ROYAL MANCHESTER GOLF LINKS - 5700 BOARD ROAD - MOUNT WOLF, PA

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Cup without handle being used as food dispensing utensil in bulk dry foods in direct contact with the food.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food Thousand Island Dressing and BBQ Sauce prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the kitchen, is not being date marked. Items were discarded.

Deflector plates inside both ice machines, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Hot dog roller grill and utensils located in the pro-shop are not being cleaned at close each night.

Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in kitchen area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

Floor in the ware washing area and around the floor drain are cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the bar area.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the bar area.

No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Ceiling tiles in the soda room are damaged/stained, and need replaced.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in kitchen and storage areas, observed mouse droppings in all corners of kitchen and storage room, along walls, on surfaces of canned and boxed foods in the dry storage area.

Observed insecticides (Raid and roach killer) in the kitchen, not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility.

Inspection Violations: 4/18/2023

CHINA CAFE - 126 OLD YORK ROAD - NEW CUMBERLAND, PA