Mouse droppings found on top of food cans and boxes in golf course kitchen
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 4/20/2023
ROYAL MANCHESTER GOLF LINKS - 5700 BOARD ROAD - MOUNT WOLF, PA
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Cup without handle being used as food dispensing utensil in bulk dry foods in direct contact with the food.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food Thousand Island Dressing and BBQ Sauce prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the kitchen, is not being date marked. Items were discarded.
- Deflector plates inside both ice machines, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.
- Hot dog roller grill and utensils located in the pro-shop are not being cleaned at close each night.
- Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in kitchen area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.
- Floor in the ware washing area and around the floor drain are cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.
- Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the bar area.
- Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the bar area.
- No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
- Ceiling tiles in the soda room are damaged/stained, and need replaced.
- Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in kitchen and storage areas, observed mouse droppings in all corners of kitchen and storage room, along walls, on surfaces of canned and boxed foods in the dry storage area.
- Observed insecticides (Raid and roach killer) in the kitchen, not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility.
Inspection Violations: 4/18/2023
CHINA CAFE - 126 OLD YORK ROAD - NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Food employees observed in prep/cook area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.
- Observed raw eggs stored over shrimp in the walk-in cooler.
- Observed too numerous to mention foods in the entire facility stored in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer, open with no covering. (Egg rolls, General Tso, raw beef, raw chicken/frozen and not frozen, sauces)
- All food ingredient storage containers in the entire facility are not labeled with the common name of the food.
- Food dispensing utensils in flour, sugar, salt, breadcrumbs observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food, or no handle at all on the dispensing utensil and the container.
- Observed wet wiping cloths in cook/prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.
- Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition on the cook line area.
- Observed thawing, shrimp and chicken, placed in a tub of standing water, on a table in the back near the walk-in cooler, which is not an approved thawing method.
- No ready to eat refrigerated foods or commercially processed refrigerated ready to eat foods in the entire facility were observed with no date marking and being held more than 24 hours.
- Observed rusted walls inside of walk-in cooler and are not easily cleanable.
- Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all cooling/freezing units.
- Observed leaking condenser unit, dripping into stainless pan, in the walk-in cooler and in need of repair.
- Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the M3 Turbo three door baine marie cooling unit and walk-in freezer unit.
- Broken black bus tub located in prep area, is not in good repair or condition.
- Observed pork food debris on the interior housing and blade of the food grinder, located outside of the walk-in freezer unit, and is not clean to sight or touch. Observed numerous containers, blender, utensils and equipment, on a shelf next to the walk-in freezer with excessive food debris and not clean to sight or touch. Observed dried orange peels being stored in a re-used plastic bag, stored on a shelf above the large spice containers, and is not a cleanable surface, and contaminated orange peels. Observed four containers of cooked egg rolls and General Tso being stored in re-used cardboard (strawberry boxes), stored in the walk-in cooler, and covered in re-used lo-mien noodle wrappers and is now contaminated. Observed two scoops stored in flour and sugar with accumulation of dried product on the dispensing utensil. Observed stainless strainer stored directly on the non-cook area of the wok cooking station.
- Observed used cardboard being used on top of the magic chef cooler and under pots, pans, bowls and is not a cleanable surface. Observed large stainless tray inside of walk-in cooler, in need of cleaning, on a non-food contact surface. Observed cardboard and wood used to line shelving above the large containers of flour, sugar, corn starch, etc., which is not a cleanable surface.
- Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
- Observed pieces of wood and cardboard being used for a floor covering in the walk-in freezer with heavy food debris on the perimeter and not cleaned because of the flooring is not a cleanable surface.
- Observed cardboard being utilized as a floor covering in the walk-in cooler.
- Mops are not being hung to air dry. No hanger available to hang mop.
- Hand-washing sinks, in both restrooms, are not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.