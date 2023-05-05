York County weather has a little of everything the next few days

York County's weather will have a little bit of everything over the next few days.

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for some patchy fog on Saturday to start the day, followed by increasing chance of rain to start the work week.

After a mostly sunny Friday with a high around 66 and a low near 45, patchy fog is possible in York County between 4 and 9 a.m. on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 and a low around 45 degrees.

Rain chances start on Sunday with a 20% to 30% chance of precipitation falling. During the day, showers are possible after 2 p.m. Sunday night, rain is possible between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 75 turning into a mostly cloudy Sunday night with a low around 56 degrees.

Rain chances increase on Monday with a 40% chance of precipitation after 2 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 78. Chances of precipitation go up Monday night to 50%. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 59.

Tuesday, there is a 60% chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 75. Those rain chances carry into Tuesday night, mostly before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53.

Rain chances are down to 40% on Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 69. Wednesday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees.