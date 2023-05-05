Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue absorbs another volunteer company

A consolidated effort to provide fire protection to York County residents got a little bigger.

Yorkana Fire Company announced that it will merge with the Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue (SAFER), which itself formed from the 2021 consolidation of the Rescue Fire Company of Dallastown and the Yoe Fire Company.

“The members of the Yorkana Fire Company are looking forward to the next chapter of our future and being able to better serve our community,” said Carol Emenheiser, president of Yorkana Fire Company, in a written statement.

SAFER will now have over 60 active volunteer members to respond to over 1,200 calls for service a year. It will protect the same coverage areas focusing on providing service to the Boroughs of Dallastown, Yoe, and Yorkana and parts of York and Windsor townships and mutual aid to surrounding communities in York County.

“The decision to merge over 100 years of tradition was tough, however considering the geopolitical landscape and the lack of resources, the decision was easy to make,” Yorkana Fire Chief Scott Fredrick said. “Making the decision easier was the long history of working shoulder to shoulder with Yoe and Dallastown. This move has sent a sense of peace to our members as I hope it would with the community.”

With volunteer fire departments around Pennsylvania and the country facing manpower challenges, the Yorkana department decided to take a proactive approach to help solve that problem.

Combining manpower, resources and equipment will help fire company better serve the community, Emenheiser said.

“It may be tempting for organizations to adopt a passive approach by hoping that solutions emerge from elsewhere or dismissing the problems altogether,” SAFER Board of Director Member Chris Thomas stated. “However, I am excited that Yorkana has determined that they want to be part of a creative and proactive solution by partnering with SAFER.”