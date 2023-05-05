Once homeless, this York restaurateur found success in burger business

Bryon Jorgenson was homeless for the better part of two years.

As he bounced around from food kitchens and rescue charities during the day, Jorgenson vividly remembers the feeling of laying his head down at night in the family shelter — his infant son resting in a makeshift playpen-bed by his side.

"It was crazy," Jorgenson recalled. "I was bouncing around trying to make sure I had a place to keep my son."

Jorgenson moved to York City after living in North Carolina for 28 years with only one mission: gaining custody of his autistic son, Xavier.

It was a tough road being homeless with an infant for two years, but Jorgenson always endured the sacrifice and strife in the name of his small child.

Then, a man named Rosario Colletti changed his life.

Colletti, the owner of The Brewer's Outlet in York City provided Jorgenson with his first job in York: managing the truck deliveries for his bottle shop business. Jorgenson said he initially had to beg for the job.

"I said 'Look man, I just want to work,'" Jorgenson said. "Not only did I make his early mornings easier by switching up how truck deliveries came, still to this day, he swears that his delivery service has never been the same."

Jorgenson and Colletti worked side-by-side in The Brewer's Outlet for roughly a year, before Colletti asked him a particularly existential question one day: "If you had the opportunity, what would you do with it?"

For Jorgenson, the answer was simple: Cooking for others.

it turns out that simple answer was all Colletti needed. He invested in a food truck and Jorgenson grabbed the reigns behind their new business endeavor.

On any given day, Jorgenson can be found at The Smash Box on East Philadelphia street serving up burgers and smiles to all who stop by the bright yellow food truck.

"I hear people talk about how bad York City is all the time, and I'm not from York City, but look at what I've gotten from York City," Jorgenson said. "How could I be mad?"

As the self-proclaimed flavor creator of The Smash Box, Jorgenson created a unique menu of smash-style burgers, fries and sandwiches. His special seasoning — which only took him five minutes to initially create — is the secret to his beloved recipe.

Jorgenson is a self-taught chef who watched his father cooking in the kitchen growing up. Though his dad always reminded him to stay out of the kitchen while he was working, Jorgenson remembers standing in the threshold simply entranced.

For him, cooking clicks.

All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made daily before customers line up. He said he's also proud to offer free toppings on all of his burgers.

"Being able to do something where I get to actually talk to people, speak to the people and provide a service," Jorgenson said, "that means something."

As a once unhoused individual, Jorgenson said he understands the struggles that come with it.

He's never one to turn away a hungry person if they can't afford to purchase food.

"When it comes down to it, I got a really big heart," Jorgenson said. "I'm just trying to be the best version of myself. But to go from having absolutely nothing, to going places and people recognizing me. They want to talk to me and it feels like I get respect for just being who I am."