NAACP York President: 'I made my mistakes early in life. The blessing was me coming to York'

There's always a story even behind the worst of decisions.

And there's a never-ending journey to reconcile with the choices made and the people affected by them.

In the words of Jamiel Alexander, many of the choices he made young in life were the product of a cycle of abuse and homelessness. In a world working against him, one advocate helped him make a single life-changing choice: coming to York County in 2001.

And for 22 years, he never looked back.

"I tell people, as much as I made my mistakes early in life. The blessing was me coming to York," Alexander said. "The punitive measure of being forced to do community service became my purpose-driven life."

A native Philadelphian growing up, Alexander found his way to York County by way of a probation community service sentencing.

And as much now as the NAACP York president reflects on his adult life with happiness and pride, it wasn't always this way.

He was beaten and abused by a family member in his life. He left home in 9th grade.

"Some people say I ran away, and I feel like I was the one that got away," Alexander said. "But I'm looking for love in all the wrong places. I was in the streets. I got caught with intent to to sell and even a possession charge."

The abuse Alexander endured spiraled out of his control — as more people in his neighborhood learned of the fight he had in him — he was pressured to start selling drugs.

"I was abused at home, and if I'm getting beat at home, I don't mind fighting in the streets," Alexander said. "I just felt I saw it as an opportunity for me to make money for myself. I was tired of being stuck in a situation of abuse, but then I was tired of being homeless as well. It literally started spiraling out of control."

But when faced with criminal charges, Alexander was originally meant to serve time in prison. A man named Ernie Saunders changed that: when he advocated for Alexander to complete community service instead by way of a faith-based collaboration with Crispus Attucks in York County.

Saunders, who was a mentor to Alexander, died in 2004 at age 42.

"I appreciate someone advocating for me," Alexander added. "He's still his angel to this day."

Crispus Attucks was only the start. After finishing up his required community service, Alexander did whatever he could to stay busy.

He did graveyard shifts at Wal-Mart.

He became a waiter and cocktail bartender at the now-closed Damons Grill.

He returned to Crispus Attucks — and he continued his work with the AmeriCorps Education program in a supervisor role.

"AmeriCorps gave me intentionality, this can be something I could do," Alexander said. "Just serving my community."

When provided the choice of moving back to Philadelphia or staying put, Alexander knew he was meant to live in York. It wasn't always easy, especially as a reformed felon.

He couldn't find housing, for instance, until Crispus Attucks helped him once again with an apartment of his own. Alexander said he worked hard early on, with half of his paychecks going toward rent payments.

And as Alexander worked more closely with nonprofits and reentry programs, he began to fully realize the three levels of prevention, intervention and treatment — and his desire to help others.

As a reformed felon himself, Alexander takes this work seriously and personally. His current work as the NAACP York president heavily emphasizes connecting with current felons and giving them a second chance.

"With the criminal justice leg of the NAACP, there's levels of how we make sure we have intervention when they're in the cell," Alexander said. "Or the treatment aspect, how those individuals can have equitable access to be reformers of their own lives."

Currently, Alexander works as the youth-led change program manager for The Aspen Institute in Washington, D.C., a nonprofit which supports communities across the country to build better second-chance systems for children and young adults.

"I support the young people aged 16 to 24 who've been marginalized — at risk," Alexander added. "We call them opportunity youth. There's levels of them needing the opportunity, but they're on the full understanding of they are also an opportunity."

He also serves as a committee member for the York City General Authority Commission and Ancestor's Dream Organization.

Despite the hurdles Alexander faced in his young life, there was always one constant: the dream of a family of his own.

He said he is blessed with his wife, who he calls Queen Liz, and his children James and Mia.

"I didn't give up my life for them, but we gave each other life," Alexander said. "I wouldn't change it for anything."