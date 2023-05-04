One lane of Mount Rose Avenue to close next week

Motorists who travel on Mount Rose Avenue will have to deal with some lane restrictions due to some Pennsylvania Department of Transportation inspection work being done Wednesday.

The right lane restrictions on Route 124 at the Interstate 83 interchange in York County will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those restrictions will be in place in both directions on Mount Rose Avenue so PennDOT crews can inspect storm drainage pipes, according to a news release.

Westbound Mount Rose Avenue will be restricted from Haines Road to just west of the southbound I-83 off-ramp to Mount Rose Avenue. Eastbound Mount Rose Avenue will be restricted at the ramp to southbound I-83. Additionally, a restriction will be in place on southbound Haines Road at the intersection with Mount Rose Avenue.

One lane of through traffic will be open at all times.

Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with caution through the work zone, PennDOT said.