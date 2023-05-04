Former Fat Daddy's property to make way for Panda Express

A vacant building in Springettsbury Township once known as home of the raucous Fat Daddy's nightclub will soon be no more.

Realtor Ben Chiaro, of True Commercial Real Estate, said the vacant building along East Market Street, has been sold and will be torn down to make way for a Panda Express. The fast casual restaurant's parent company, Panda Express Restaurant Group, bought the property in September 2022.

“The proposed development plan is kind of a split (development),” Chiaro said. “They would position their building, it’s a free-standing building with a drive-through, up at the front with Market Street frontage of the site. At the rear of that, I think they have a secondary pad site proposed for a future alternative use.”

Chiaro said there's no current timeline for the construction to be completed.

One thing that won’t be on that second pad site is another nightclub, Chiaro said. The former owners of Fat Daddy’s, Matt and Sean Landis, bought Banana Max, located in the 2600 block of Eastern Boulevard which is less than a 5-minute walk from their old establishment. Chiaro said they have made sure that a competitor wouldn’t be built on that property.

“They wouldn’t want a competitor to come and capitalize on the goodwill value they have established there. It would be deed restricted against future nightclub use anyway,” he said.

Fat Daddy’s was a popular place to party but also routinely drew responses from Springettsbury Township police. According to old incident reports from 2014 through 2020, there were 12 arrests for harassment and disorderly conduct, eight arrests for trespassing, six for public drunkenness, four for simple assault, three for theft and two for false identification.

According to incident reports, police typically responded to fights in or near the bar, patrons refusing to leave when asked and underage people trying to use fake ID's.