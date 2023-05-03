Work on Route 462 bridge to cause weekend closure

Motorists in the Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships should be aware of the upcoming closure of the Route 462 or Market Street Bridge.

On the weekend of May 19-22, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be closing the bridge so crews can apply an epoxy overlay to the bridge deck and pave bridge approaches, weather permitting.

A detour will be in place for the duration of the work. Motorists travelling west on Market Street from the east side of the closure should head north on North Hills Road, west on Route 30 and south on North Shermans Street.

The bridge will close at 9 p.m. Friday, May 19, and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, May 22.

MORE:State police to host day camp May 20

MORE:'The person I wanted to be': York City Police Department's Tiff Lowe breaks the 'generational curse'

MORE:York County Realtors struggle with sluggish market: 'There's just no inventory'

Drivers going east on Market Street from the west side of the closure should either head north on North Shermans Street, east on Route 30 and south on North Hills Road if originating west of Shermans Street on the one-way section of Market Street. Drivers can also go north on Harrison Street, west on Philadelphia Street, north on North Shermans Street, east on Route 30 and south on North Hills Road if originating between Shermans Street and Belmont Street.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, Pa., is the prime contractor on this $6.3 million project. This work is part of a project that consists of replacing the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.