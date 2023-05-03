More cool, damp days before spring-like weekend in York County

More spring-like temperatures are expected in York County this weekend, but before that happens, it will be cool with a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a 70% chance of rain Wednesday, with a thunderstorm possible after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 53 and a low of around 40.

There is a 50% chance of rain Thursday, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 60 and a low of around 42.

The warmup begins Friday, with a mostly sunny day and a high temperature near 65, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. It will be partly cloudy Friday night, with a low around 44.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 69. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 46.

Sunday’s high will be near 74 on a mostly sunny day. Sunday night’s low will be near 50.

On the first day of the work week Monday will have a high temperature near 77, with a low that night around 54.

