Rainy days likely to continue in York County
Rain chances are in the York County forecast for the next three days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Tuesday, there is a 70% chance, mainly after 2 p.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be windy and cloudy with a high temperature of 53 and wind gusts up to 23 mph.
Tuesday night, rain chances fall to 40%, mainly before 1 a.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low temperature of 41.
There is a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m., with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52.
Wednesday night, there is a 60% chance of rain, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42.
Scattered showers are forecast Thursday, mainly after 8 a.m. There is a 40% chance of rain with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 61.
Thursday night, there is just a 20% chance rain before 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 41.
The weekend looks promising. Here is an early outlook:
Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday night: It was partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 50.