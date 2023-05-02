Dover Township man dies 12 weeks after vehicle crash

A 65-year-old Dover Township man died Saturday, 12 weeks after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Timothy Billman was pronounced dead around 2 p.m. at Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Spring Garden Township, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.

Billman died from sepsis due to complications from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner’s report said.

Billman was the only person injured in a crash that occurred just after 5 p.m. Feb. 5 in the area of Admire Road and South Salem Church Road. According to Northern York County Regional Police, who investigated the crash, Billman clipped a telephone pole and crashed into a tree head on.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment and was eventually released to rehab at the nursing and rehabilitation center. Billman was readmitted to York Hospital due to the sepsis related to his injuries.