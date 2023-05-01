York County theater students rewarded with $32k in scholarship money

What happens when 350 high school theater students from all across York County come together to perform hits from their recent musical productions?

Theater magic.

An upbeat production of catchy showtunes and choreographed dance moves rocked the Pullo Performing Arts Center on Sunday with the annual York Encore Awards.

Also, more than $32,000 in scholarships were provided to students in theater arts programs around the county.

Encore "is a highly anticipated afternoon of theatre magic," according to a website for the event. "This celebration of musical theatre in York County High Schools is presented annually to recognize the talent, work and accomplishments that is evident in our community’s high school musical productions."

Students who received scholarships are as follows:

The top 10 outstanding performers each receiving a $500 scholarship:

Paige Langmead — Dallastown Area High School

Chela Martin — Spring Grove Area High School

Aiden Silva — Kennard Dale High School

Megan Shorb — York Suburban High School

Emma White — Dallastown Area High School

Tristan Doud — Central York High School

Bobby Repp — Dover Area High School

Jon Diaz Ramos — William Penn Senior High School

Payton Lutz — Central York High School

Lucca Vito — Spring Grove Area High School

Senior scholarships:

Grace Carpenter, Dover Area High School — $1,000

Justin Melhorn, York Catholic High School — $1,000

Kyle Billings, Susquehannock High School — $2,000

Seth Erdley, Northeastern High School — $2,000

Corey Strayer, Dallastown Area High School — $2,000

The Rosie Scholarship:

Kylie Snelbaker, Dover Area High School — $5,000

A $1,000 Scholarship presented by The Cultural Alliance: