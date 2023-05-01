York County theater students rewarded with $32k in scholarship money
What happens when 350 high school theater students from all across York County come together to perform hits from their recent musical productions?
Theater magic.
An upbeat production of catchy showtunes and choreographed dance moves rocked the Pullo Performing Arts Center on Sunday with the annual York Encore Awards.
Also, more than $32,000 in scholarships were provided to students in theater arts programs around the county.
Encore "is a highly anticipated afternoon of theatre magic," according to a website for the event. "This celebration of musical theatre in York County High Schools is presented annually to recognize the talent, work and accomplishments that is evident in our community’s high school musical productions."
Students who received scholarships are as follows:
The top 10 outstanding performers each receiving a $500 scholarship:
- Paige Langmead — Dallastown Area High School
- Chela Martin — Spring Grove Area High School
- Aiden Silva — Kennard Dale High School
- Megan Shorb — York Suburban High School
- Emma White — Dallastown Area High School
- Tristan Doud — Central York High School
- Bobby Repp — Dover Area High School
- Jon Diaz Ramos — William Penn Senior High School
- Payton Lutz — Central York High School
- Lucca Vito — Spring Grove Area High School
Senior scholarships:
- Grace Carpenter, Dover Area High School — $1,000
- Justin Melhorn, York Catholic High School — $1,000
- Kyle Billings, Susquehannock High School — $2,000
- Seth Erdley, Northeastern High School — $2,000
- Corey Strayer, Dallastown Area High School — $2,000
The Rosie Scholarship:
- Kylie Snelbaker, Dover Area High School — $5,000
A $1,000 Scholarship presented by The Cultural Alliance:
- Payton Lutz — Central York High School
- Emma White — Dallastown Area High School
- Caitlyn Laird — Dover Area High School
- Mya Maloney — Hanover High School
- Madison Lebrun — Kennard-Dale-High School
- Seth Erdley — Northeastern High School
- Mia Montaldo — South Western High School
- Chela Martin — Spring Grove Area High School
- Lauren Paules — Susquehannock High School
- Travis Conrad — West York Area High School
- Julianna Jennings — William Penn Senior High School
- Emily Schlosser — York Catholic HIgh School
- Kalyn Paradise — York County School of Technology
- Hannah Kuhn — York Suburban High School