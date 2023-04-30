Stay dry! Flood watch issued for York County
You might not want to drive today, York County. A flood watch has been issued for the area until 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Excessive rainfall could bring flooding to York and the surrounding counties, the NWS said.
Excessive runoff from rivers could also affect low-lying and flood-prone locations in York County, the NWS reported.
Rain has been heavy overnight, with additional rain accumulating up to 2 inches expected to fall through Sunday night.
Rain should clear up by Monday, replaced by partly sunny skies , but return again on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather. Highs will be 60 in Sunday, 57 Monday and 52 Tuesday, with lows in the low 40s.