Stay dry! Flood watch issued for York County

You might not want to drive today, York County. A flood watch has been issued for the area until 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive rainfall could bring flooding to York and the surrounding counties, the NWS said.

Excessive runoff from rivers could also affect low-lying and flood-prone locations in York County, the NWS reported.

Rain has been heavy overnight, with additional rain accumulating up to 2 inches expected to fall through Sunday night.

Rain should clear up by Monday, replaced by partly sunny skies , but return again on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather. Highs will be 60 in Sunday, 57 Monday and 52 Tuesday, with lows in the low 40s.