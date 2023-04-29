'On the right track': Hundreds take to York streets for annual Race Against Racism

City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow was among hundreds who turned out Saturday in downtown York to show solidarity in the fight against racism.

An avid runner, he was part of the field for the 17th annual Race Against Racism, sponsored by YWCA York.

“This is a great occasion, a great cause and a great group of people, so I just had to be here,” Muldrow said. “... I know I’m not going to win, and that’s OK. I’ve never been fast, but I’ve always been consistent with it. As long as I start and as long as I can finish, and I get a chance to celebrate with these great people for such a good cause, I’m happy to be here.”

Around 350 runners took part in the annual 5K event, designed to build community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism in our communities.

The event also raises money for YWCA York. The goal was $40,000 for racial justice programs, including anti-bias community events and presentations and programming at local high schools.

“This mission and this effort is totally important and is what we need to be doing in this community,” YWCA York CEO Kim Bracey said.

Bracey was proud as the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the National Anthem and the Black National Anthem together.

“There was a sense unity,” Bracey said. “We gathered that perhaps we’re on the right track here. There’s a lot more work to do, but at the end of the day, this is a good start. I feel really good about today.”

Richard Craighead, the Racial Justice Committee chair for YWCA York, said fighting against racism is an ongoing fight.

“And fighting everything that is a part of that,” he said. “And try and educate people and bring more education to these things that involve racism.”