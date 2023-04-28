LOCAL

Rain chances make weekend gloomy

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

When you get 100% on a test, it’s time to celebrate. When you get 100% on your weather report, it’s not so thrilling. 

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for a 100% chance of rain Friday. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half inch are possible during the day and another quarter to half an inch is possible Friday night. 

Rain chances will come mainly after 9 a.m. while nighttime rainfall will happen before 10 p.m., with a possible thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. 

Keeping the rain gear handy will be necessary over the weekend.

It will be windy as well. Wind gusts up to 33 mph are possible during the day and up to 34 mph at night. 

A high temperature near 56 is expected with a low of 52. 

Saturday, rain is likely before 8 a.m. then light rain between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a 60% chance of showers with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be windy with wind gusts up to 21 mph with a high temperature near 60. 

There is a 50% chance of rain Saturday night, with additional amounts of rain measuring less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a with a low of 49 degrees. 

There is a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday before 2 p.m., followed by a period of rain between 2 and 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be windy with gusts up to 26 mph possible and a high near 65. 

There is a 60% chance of rain Sunday night with an additional quarter to half an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 46. 

Rain chances will return Tuesday after a mostly sunny Monday. Here is the outlook: 

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 60. 

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 43. 

Tuesday: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.  

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. 

Wednesday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 60.  

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 42. 