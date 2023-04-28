Rain chances make weekend gloomy

When you get 100% on a test, it’s time to celebrate. When you get 100% on your weather report, it’s not so thrilling.

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for a 100% chance of rain Friday. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half inch are possible during the day and another quarter to half an inch is possible Friday night.

Rain chances will come mainly after 9 a.m. while nighttime rainfall will happen before 10 p.m., with a possible thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

It will be windy as well. Wind gusts up to 33 mph are possible during the day and up to 34 mph at night.

A high temperature near 56 is expected with a low of 52.

Saturday, rain is likely before 8 a.m. then light rain between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a 60% chance of showers with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be windy with wind gusts up to 21 mph with a high temperature near 60.

There is a 50% chance of rain Saturday night, with additional amounts of rain measuring less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a with a low of 49 degrees.

There is a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday before 2 p.m., followed by a period of rain between 2 and 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be windy with gusts up to 26 mph possible and a high near 65.

There is a 60% chance of rain Sunday night with an additional quarter to half an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 46.

Rain chances will return Tuesday after a mostly sunny Monday. Here is the outlook:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 42.