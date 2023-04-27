York County lifts burn ban; municipal bans remain in place for now

York County Commissioners lifted the county's burn ban.

Effective Friday, open burning will be allowed again, according to a resolution handed down Thursday. It does not, however, lift burn bans put in place by individual municipalities because of the dry conditions. Those entities would have the lift those bans on their own.

Dry and windy conditions conducive to allowing fires to spread rapidly prompted commissioners to implement a 30-day ban starting on April 16.

Recent rainfall throughout the county prompted them to lift the ban before the 30 days were up..

“Whereas the weather conditions originally necessitating protective measures have since abated; and whereas, the Commissioners received a recommendation from fire professionals in York County and the York County Office of Emergency Management to revoke the County's burn ban prior to its 30-day expiration,” the resolution read.