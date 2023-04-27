'Staple of York': Inch and Co. moves forward with Spooky Nook-style sports complex

Inch and Co. are moving forward with plans to transform the long-vacant Central York High School athletic field into a Spooky Nook-style sports complex.

"It has been sitting vacant and deteriorating for years," CEO Jeff Inch said. "What better to resurrect this thing and put it right in the heart of York County — and make it basically a staple of York."

Most recently, the state Department of Environmental Protection issued Inch and Co. its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, which is a necessary step toward starting construction, Inch said.

The dream of an athletic complex in York County similar to Lancaster County's Spooky Nook Sports has been a realized endeavor two years in the making. Inch, who frequently traveled to Spooky Nook for athletic competitions for his kids, said he was initially inspired by the concept and wanted to bring something comparable to York.

Though Inch said he projects a 2024 opening for the 250,000-square-foot sports complex in North York, there's still work to do.

"We got that almost two and a half months ahead of schedule," Inch added. "We could break ground pretty much any day now, but there's obviously some other things that need to happen."

Ahead of construction, Inch and Co. plans on scheduling final land approvals in June and submitting building plans to North York borough in late summer.

In the meantime, the popular area builder is continuing to secure investors in the project with about $12 million in funding still needed. Inch did confirm a popular healthcare provider and bank are involved in the project, though did not say by name which ones are locked in.

At a planning meeting in January, Inch said the complex would have 500 parking spaces, a 15,000 square foot gym facility, turf fields for a dozen sports and a wellness facility.

A website showcasing the anticipated sports complex is now available at https://www.inchsports.com/.

With a sports facility in close range to large municipalities, the price breakdown is one aspect on the minds of many residents. During January's meeting, for example, some residents worried the facility would be unaffordable for low income households.

Inch said he did not have a price structure solidified yet.

The former Central York School District property languished for years without any movement toward redevelopment — despite previous attempts by others. That includes local restaurant owner Themistoklis Sacarellos, whose proposal to turn the space into a warehouse was rejected by the North York Borough Council in 2021.

"It's really a multi-purpose facility that I think could really reach a lot of people in a positive way quickly," Inch said. "The heart and soul of this thing is really just being an outreach for the community."