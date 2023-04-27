Rain will reign over weekend weather in York County

Looks like rain will reign over the weekend weather in York County.

There is a good chance of showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 66 and a low around 51, the weather turns breezy and rainy on Friday.

There is an 80% chance of rain after 10 a.m. Friday, with wind gusts as high as 31 mph possible. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. Friday’s high will be around 56.

Wind and rain continue into Friday night. There is a 100% chance of rain with amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. Wind gusts up to 26 mph are possible as well with a low temperature around 51.

Saturday looks the same. Showers with thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. There is an 80% chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Wind gusts as high as 22 mph are possible. Saturday’s high will be around 68.

Rain chances diminish Saturday night. There is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms with new precipitation amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 52.

MORE:York County gets mixed results in new air quality report

MORE:York County happenings: SPCA open house; Be My Neighbor Day; chicken barbecue

MORE:Coroner identifies man killed in York City shooting

Sunday, there is a 70% chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 72 and a low around 48.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

A slight chance of showers will start the work week. Here is the outlook:

Monday: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 62.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 42.