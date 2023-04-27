Public forum to include discussion of York City's comprehensive plan

Monday's public forum hosted by the York City Police will include a discussion of the city's upcoming comprehensive plan.

Commissioner Michael Muldrow's monthly forum will be on Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. in Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene 350 Chestnut St. The forums are a way for residents to bring concerns directly to the York City Police Department and other officials, according to the city.

Following several weeks of public meetings to get resident input, the DECD is wrapping up York City's comprehensive plan update.

Under the state municipal planning code, the city is required to have a comprehensive plan that identifies areas for growth and development so necessary infrastructure is made.

According to the city, the plan translates community values and visions into policies that improve the quality of life.

This co-hosted forum will focus on community input about crime in the city and policing. Specific topics to be covered are reducing violent crime, drug-related issues and advancing the community's relationship with the police.

