Bar flies and a repeat violation at one area restaurant: Inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 4/13/2023

SMOKEY BONES BAR & FIRE GRILL #7603 - 1301 KENNETH RD. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to the facilities HACCP plan.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Employee foods (on the cook's line) and drinks intermingled with foods intended for use or sale in the facility.

Food employees observed in the preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

Food dispensing utensil in dry rub seasoning observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

Foods, pans, single service items stored directly under ceiling tiles that are deteriorated - the coating is flaking off the tiles.

Numerous meats (chicken, beef, and pork) were held at 111 - 125 °F, in the cooker/hot holding units in the cook's line area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Foods were in the units for approximately one hour and will be reheated for holding to required temperatures.

Old filthy tape used to label sauce bottles on the cook's line.

Heavy accumulation of ice on the walk-in freezer floor, wall, and condenser unit.

Microwave interior splash guard is not in place, this unit should not be used until all parts are properly installed.

Mechanical warewashing equipment had a mineral and filth buildup observed inside.

The following food contact surfaces, were observed to have food/filth/sticker residue and are not clean to sight and touch. Upper interior of microwave. Upper interior of ice machine. Bar gun style soda dispenser. Food pans and container stored as clean. Sauce squeeze bottle dispensing nozzles. Warmer units at finished food pass through. Underside of all shelving on the cook's line.

Observed cooking, cooling, holding, and storage equipment, in cook’s line and food preparation areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Non-food contact surfaces throughout non-public areas are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

The hand washing sink on the cook's line is extremely filthy and in need of cleaning.

Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed right side cooks line hand sink leaking at the wastewater pipe.

Rear employee door to the outside, located in the kitchen area of the food facility is being propped open.

Ceramic tile floor throughout kitchen area is damaged, tiles broken and missing, grout is deteriorated creating areas that are not cleanable where food crumbs and liquids are pooling. REPEAT VIOLATION

Observed at least 12 flying insects (fruit flies, house flies) in the dish machine area. More than 12 fruit fly like insects observed in the bar area near the beer taps.

Old unused equipment stored in kitchen area, should be removed from food facility.

Floors, walls and ceilings throughout the kitchen, preparation, and storage areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, food splattered and in need of cleaning.

Observed extremely heavy accumulation of grease and static dust on ceiling vent guards in the dry storage room.

Working containers in storage area, used for storing *chemicals, cleaners* taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

A working container of sanitizer was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the storage area.

Food facility unable to provide documentation for procedures, monitoring of critical control points, and corrective actions in the HACCP plan submitted to and approved by the Department. No adequate documentation could be provided. Person in Charge did not understand critical control points, monitoring, corrective actions, and verification. Cooking temperatures, cooling temperatures are not being taken and recorded as HACCP plan requires.

Inspection Violations: 4/10/2023

SILANTRA - 310 TOWN CENTER DR. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

In use utensils, knives and cutting boards in the grill area are not being changed out at 4-hour intervals.

Observed wet wiping cloths in all food prep areas, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Shrimp was held at 122 °F, chicken was held at 110 °F, beef was held at 96 °F in the hot hold table area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected. Facility discarded food.

Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods, cooked chicken, beef and shrimp, without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 00 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Corrected.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in warewashing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Working containers of bleach taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.

Inspection Violations: 4/8/2023

J&B'S GRILL - 14 N. MAIN - SHREWSBURY, PA