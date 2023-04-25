Route 30 bridge inspection to prompt lane restrictions, delays

Inspection of the Wright's Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River is scheduled to begin next week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said inspection of the Route 30 bridge between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia in Lancaster County will begin Monday, May 1.

There will be lane restrictions in place on the bridge beginning May 1 that will continue through May 13.

Weekday restrictions will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and as needed during daylight hours on Saturdays and Sunday.

Work will begin in the eastbound (York County to Lancaster County) direction, then move to the westbound (Lancaster County to York County) direction. On each side, the right lane and shoulder will be closed. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.