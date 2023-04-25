LOCAL

Frosty Wednesday morning possible in York County

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a frost advisory for York County and other areas for Wednesday night. 

The forecast for Wednesday night is for a north wind to blow with a slight chance of rain and low temperature of around 42. That comes after a high around 64 Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain. 

There is a chance for frost on Wednesday morning in York County.

Before that happens, York County is looking at a high near 59 Tuesday and a low of around 42. 

The rest of the week looks like temperatures will be more seasonable, with rain chances increasing by the weekend. Here is the outlook: 

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. 

Thursday night: There is a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. 

Friday: There is a 60% chance of showers mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees 

Friday night: There is an 80% chance of showers with a low near 48. 

Saturday: There is a 70% chance of rain with a high near 61. 

Saturday night: There is an 80% chance of showers with a low around 53.  

Sunday: There is also an 80% chance of showers with a high near 66.  

Sunday night: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. 