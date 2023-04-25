Frosty Wednesday morning possible in York County

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a frost advisory for York County and other areas for Wednesday night.

The forecast for Wednesday night is for a north wind to blow with a slight chance of rain and low temperature of around 42. That comes after a high around 64 Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain.

Before that happens, York County is looking at a high near 59 Tuesday and a low of around 42.

The rest of the week looks like temperatures will be more seasonable, with rain chances increasing by the weekend. Here is the outlook:

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Thursday night: There is a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: There is a 60% chance of showers mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees

Friday night: There is an 80% chance of showers with a low near 48.

Saturday: There is a 70% chance of rain with a high near 61.

Saturday night: There is an 80% chance of showers with a low around 53.

Sunday: There is also an 80% chance of showers with a high near 66.

Sunday night: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.