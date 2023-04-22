Woman killed Friday when vehicle hits Rabbit Transit bus

A 55-year-old woman was killed Friday morning when the vehicle she was driving struck the side of a rabbittransit bus in West Manchester Township.

According to a York County Coroner’s Office report, the woman was traveling eastbound on West College Avenue around 10 a.m. when her vehicle hit the side of the bus near Alpha Drive. The bus was traveling westbound on West College Avenue when the woman’s car hit the side of it.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred but received multiple blunt for trauma in the wreck that led to her death, the coroner’s office said.

No autopsy will be performed, but routine toxicology was obtained. The woman’s next-of-kin was notified, the coroner’s office said, but her name will not be released until other family members are notified.

York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech said four people on the bus suffered minor injuries.

York County Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech responded to the scene and certified the death around 10:45 a.m.

West Manchester Township Police responded to the scene and investigated the accident.

"Rabbittransit is following all protocols to aid in the investigation," Jenna Reedy, rabbittransit chief of staff said in a statement. "Until this investigation is complete, we will not have any additional information. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this accident. Our thoughts are with the families of those involved in the accident."

Czech said a total of 22 agencies responded to the scene, which includes police, fire, EMS, coroner’s office and York County Hazmat.