Thunderstorms expected to be strong, but bring much needed rain to York County

York County is under a weather alert for Saturday afternoon because of the threat of strong thunderstorms that are expected to come through the area.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Saturday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., the National Weather Service in State College said.

The threat of the storms made the York Revolution move up their scheduled Fanfest to an earlier time as well as an exhibition game.

In York County, the forecast is for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. New rainfall amounts between half and three quarters of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be windy with gusts up to 29 mph with a high temperature of 73.

More showers are likely Saturday night, mainly before 8 p.m. There is an 80% chance of rain with new amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. A low temperature around 46 is forecast.

Rainy Saturday will lead to a mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 62 and a low around 40.

Here is the early outlook for the work week:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 42.