Three pairs of sneakers among contents in one eatery's walk-in cooler: Inspector
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 4/8/2023
LITTLE ELEPHANT - 3609 E MARKET ST. - YORK, PA
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Observed three pair of sneakers stored on the bottom shelf in the walk-in cooler.
- Owner observed in prep/cook area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, and beard covers.
- Observed numerous containers (tofu, octopus, unknown purple vegetable, four containers of chicken stock) in the Avantco two door upright cooler, the walk-in cooler and the upright one door cooler in the kitchen area stored open, with no covering.
- Observed numerous bottles and containers with spices and liquids not labeled with the common name of the ingredient at the workstation next to the wok area and on the counters in the prep area. Observed upright one door cooler with foods not labeled with the common name and were unidentifiable. Observed two rice bins not labeled with the common name of the ingredients, stored in the back storage area.
- Food dispensing utensil in flour observed stored in the flour and with no handle and bag was open.
- Observed utensils, forks and spoons, in a holder for customer use, being stored with the eating end up and contaminated when touched to pull the utensils out to use.
- Rice scoop and ice cream scoop at the rice serving area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.
- Observed wiping cloths being washed with dish-washing liquid instead of being machine washed and not properly cleaned and sanitized before re-use.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all cooler and freezer, is not being date marked.
- Observed seven broken wooden bowls being used for prep in the kitchen area.
- Observed accumulation of ice buildup on the small chest freezer in the back storage room. The lid is not fitted properly and allows condensation build up.
- Observed red and blue cutting boards, deeply scored and not resurfaced or discarded as required.
- Observed accumulation of buildup food debris and dirt on the exterior of all refrigerated and freezer units. Especially the handle areas of the units. Observed all gaskets in all cooling and freezing unit with accumulation of dried food debris and must be cleaned. Observed the exteriors of multiple rice cookers with accumulation of dried food debris on the exteriors and is in need of cleaning.
- Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Ice machine with brownish mold-like substance on the interior bottom of the machine and black dirt specks scattered all over the bottom. Metal sheet trays are placed in the bottom of the dispensing area of the machine to keep ice frome "crashing" and damaging the machine. Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine, on an uncleaned surface. All magnetic holders, for knives, with accumulation of food debris and dust on the magnetic holders and contaminating clean knives touching holder. A light blue marker stored in a container with two knives, stored on a stainless table in the prep area, is now contaminating the knives it is stored with. Metal scraper stored on magnetic holder in the prep area, with food debris on the blade/food content end of the scraper. Soup spoons are stored in a container with food debris on the spoons and in the container.
- Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
- Old unused equipment stored in the dry storage area and two walk-in coolers should be removed from the food facility.
Inspection Violations: 4/7/2023
WOLFE'S DINER - 625 US 15 NORTH - DILLSBURG, PA
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Food employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.
- Food employee observed in kitchen area, wearing bracelet, ring and watch on hand and wrists.
- Observed one cell phone, keys and foam cup with lid stored on the bottom of Hamilton Beach, three arm milk shake mixer, in the front serving area.
- Observed numerous containers (corn, green beans, sausage, breadcrumbs and scrapple) in the Avantco two door upright cooler in the kitchen area stored open, with no covering.
- Observed two cartons of raw eggs stored on the top shelf over the bread, in the glass two door cooling unit next to the Baine Marie in the kitchen area.
- Observed food was held at 48°F, in the glass two door cooling unit next to the Baine Marie in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the glass two door cooling unit next to the Baine Marie in the kitchen area, is not being date marked.
- Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the cooling unit sliding glass door in the kitchen area and True two door up right cooling in the fryer area.
- The wash solution temperature in the mechanical warewash equipment sanitizing with chemicals was 100 °F, rather than not less then 120°F, as required.
- Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Observed accumulation of dust on the vent fan in the dish-washer area. All freezer units in need to of cleaning on the interior and exterior.
- Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Three toasters with accumulation of food debris inside and not clean to sight or touch. Accumulation of dust on the bell that is rung when order are ready. Bell is located over the bread/toaster area and not clean to sight or touch. Stainless steel container with cutlery inside with food residue on the interior touching the cutlery and was not clean to sight or touch. Soda dispenser in the front serving area with food debris on the underside dispensing area and not clean to sight or touch. Accumulation of grease and dust on the range hood, which is dripping on the cooking area below and contaminating food being prepared. Manual can opener with dried food debris on the blade and not clean to sight or touch. Ice machine with brownish mold-like substance on the interior dispensing bar and not clean to sight or touch. Hamilton Beach, three arm, milk shake blender with food debris on the upper motor housing and upper arms and not clean to sight or touch. Meat saw, in the back storage area, with heavy accumulation of food debris on the blade and inside of the motor housing.
- Observed the following on non-food contact surfaces: Mixer with food debris on the motor housing, stored in the kitchen area and not clean to sight or touch. Dried food debris on the lids of hot holding and not clean to sight or touch.
- Observed single-service, single-use articles (four cases of cups and containers) stored in storage hallway area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.
- No food handler certification was displayed. When asking owner who was certified, he stated his son. He had failed and they have no certification at this time. They must have certification on or before June 01, 2023.
- The handwash sink located in the bathroom in the dry storage area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F.
- Observed cigarette ashes in the hand-wash sink near the back door, indicating uses other than handwashing.
- Observed floor in the front serving area, entrance to the kitchen, entrance to the dry storage and dishwasher area is made of ceramic and is cracked, roughened, missing tiles and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.
- Observed window, in the dry storage area, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
- Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the front serving area.
- The handwash sink in the front serving area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.
- No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front serving area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
- The light intensity in the basement area is not at least 50-foot candles
- Observed the ceiling in the basement area collapsing, with the insulation and wood hanging from the original ceiling studs.
- Wall under the dishwashing machine, has a hole, or is broken and in need of repair.
- Old unused equipment stored in the dry storage area and the basement area, should be removed from food facility.
- Mops are not being hung to air dry.