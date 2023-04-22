Three pairs of sneakers among contents in one eatery's walk-in cooler: Inspector

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 4/8/2023

LITTLE ELEPHANT - 3609 E MARKET ST. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed three pair of sneakers stored on the bottom shelf in the walk-in cooler.

Owner observed in prep/cook area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, and beard covers.

Observed numerous containers (tofu, octopus, unknown purple vegetable, four containers of chicken stock) in the Avantco two door upright cooler, the walk-in cooler and the upright one door cooler in the kitchen area stored open, with no covering.

Observed numerous bottles and containers with spices and liquids not labeled with the common name of the ingredient at the workstation next to the wok area and on the counters in the prep area. Observed upright one door cooler with foods not labeled with the common name and were unidentifiable. Observed two rice bins not labeled with the common name of the ingredients, stored in the back storage area.

Food dispensing utensil in flour observed stored in the flour and with no handle and bag was open.

Observed utensils, forks and spoons, in a holder for customer use, being stored with the eating end up and contaminated when touched to pull the utensils out to use.

Rice scoop and ice cream scoop at the rice serving area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Observed wiping cloths being washed with dish-washing liquid instead of being machine washed and not properly cleaned and sanitized before re-use.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all cooler and freezer, is not being date marked.

Observed seven broken wooden bowls being used for prep in the kitchen area.

Observed accumulation of ice buildup on the small chest freezer in the back storage room. The lid is not fitted properly and allows condensation build up.

Observed red and blue cutting boards, deeply scored and not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Observed accumulation of buildup food debris and dirt on the exterior of all refrigerated and freezer units. Especially the handle areas of the units. Observed all gaskets in all cooling and freezing unit with accumulation of dried food debris and must be cleaned. Observed the exteriors of multiple rice cookers with accumulation of dried food debris on the exteriors and is in need of cleaning.

Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Ice machine with brownish mold-like substance on the interior bottom of the machine and black dirt specks scattered all over the bottom. Metal sheet trays are placed in the bottom of the dispensing area of the machine to keep ice frome "crashing" and damaging the machine. Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine, on an uncleaned surface. All magnetic holders, for knives, with accumulation of food debris and dust on the magnetic holders and contaminating clean knives touching holder. A light blue marker stored in a container with two knives, stored on a stainless table in the prep area, is now contaminating the knives it is stored with. Metal scraper stored on magnetic holder in the prep area, with food debris on the blade/food content end of the scraper. Soup spoons are stored in a container with food debris on the spoons and in the container.

Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Old unused equipment stored in the dry storage area and two walk-in coolers should be removed from the food facility.

MORE:Dispute between Wrightsville mayor and council escalates — this time over code enforcement

MORE:Teen arrested with loaded 9mm in York Suburban High parking lot: Police

MORE:Rain in forecast could dampen wildfire concerns

Inspection Violations: 4/7/2023

WOLFE'S DINER - 625 US 15 NORTH - DILLSBURG, PA