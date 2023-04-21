Rain in forecast could dampen wildfire concerns

A significant amount of rain forecast for Saturday should bring relief to York County, where dry conditions have led to a burn ban amid worries about wildfires.

There is an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 29 mph and a high near 74 degrees.

Rainfall chances carry on into Saturday evening, with showers and possible a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be breezy with a low of 47 degrees.

The rain will clear out for Sunday, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 62 and a low around 41.

Friday’s forecast will be the calm before the storm: sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Friday night there will be a 20% chance of rain before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 61.

The first part of the work week looks promising. Here is the outlook:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 42.