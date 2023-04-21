One person dead, four injured in crash involving rabbittransit bus

One person is dead and four people were injured in a crash involving a rabbittransit bus and another vehicle Friday morning.

According York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. on West College Avenue near Alpha Drive.

The person driving the private vehicle was killed, Czech said, and four people on the bus suffered minor injuries.

West College Avenue was closed down while West Manchester Township Police investigates the crash and while injured were being treated.

The York County Coroner's Office was also dispatched to the scene to certify the death.

Czech said a total of 22 agencies responded to the scene, which includes police, fire, EMS, coroner’s office and York County Hazmat.

"Rabbittransit is following all protocols to aid in the investigation," Jenna Reedy, rabbittransit chief of staff said in a statement. "Until this investigation is complete, we will not have any additional information. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this accident. Our thoughts are with the families of those involved in the accident."