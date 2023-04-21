How did York City's elected controller get the OK to sign off on contracts for her nonprofit?

How did AliceAnne Frost, York City's elected controller, get the OK to sign off on contracts totaling $317,470 for her own nonprofit?

That's a question city officials are still attempting to answer following The York Dispatch's investigative report, but there are already some changes being proposed for how the city handles such legal questions in the future.

First, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich said the pending contracts for The Program, It's About Change — the nonprofit Frost led as CEO until her resignation last month — won't return to City Council in their current form.

Meanwhile, the city may not have its own solicitor — a key figure in the oversight of city contracts, including those with The Program — in the coming months. The full extent of the solicitor's involvement in Frost's contracts remains unclear. Those involved in the process said the contracts went through a review by that office.

City leaders are moving to dissolve the solicitor's department and retain those services through a legal firm.

"Most municipalities don't have in-house solicitors," Helfrich said. Hiring an outside firm, he added, "should provide us with cost savings within the solicitor's office, as well as broadening the expertise of the counsel we are receiving."

Under York City code, the solicitor is "the chief law officer of the City." That means they are the sole legal counsel for all departments and city employees. Only the City Council is exempt and may hire outside legal counsel for themselves, the controller and the treasurer.

Since former solicitor Jason Sabol's resignation Feb. 28, his assistant — Doug Hoyt — has filled that role on an interim basis. Messages left with Hoyt's office were not returned, as of Friday.

Sabol declined to provide any comments, saying it would be ethically questionable for him to discuss work he did for a former client.

As assistant solicitor, Sabol authored a 2021 letter to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department seeking an exception from its conflict-of-interest rules on Frost's behalf in the context of a $60,000 grant paid through federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to The Program for services.

In response to Sabol's letter, the federal agency advised that Frost as both city controller and CEO of The Program created a conflict under CDBG regulations. It also noted that, despite the city's argument that she’d have no responsibility for the funds, York City's website indicated she reviewed CDBG funding in the past.

HUD, however, concluded that the greater good was to grant an exception to the rules in that case.

The exception came with conditions, however, including a requirement that Frost submit written assurance that she'd recuse herself as controller from any CDBG matters related to The Program. In a previous interview, Frost told The York Dispatch that she'd submitted any paperwork she was required to.

More recently, The Program stood to receive $317,470 in federal COVID aid via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to partner with and provide services and staffing for the city's gun violence prevention program. The amount was split between two contracts for $225,470 and $92,000, respectively.

The city implemented a third contract for $45,000 with The Program in late 2022 for essentially the same services. The agreement didn't require City Council approval because the total was below a threshold requiring such a vote.

Frost, in written responses to additional questions Thursday, said these new contracts went through a review process that included the city solicitor, the mayor and the respective department heads — in the case of the ARPA contracts, Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Muldrow has not responded to The York Dispatch's requests for comment.

"My role as controller is to ensure there are appropriate approvals and signatures on the contract, and that the expense is approved in the budget," Frost wrote.

Helfrich said the exception Frost received from HUD in the earlier, separate contract "may have clouded the review of the second contract." Either way, he said, "no red flags were waved during that process."

The $225,470 ARPA funds contract, at least, was signed in January. Frost and Liliana Fisher, as The Program’s CEO and vice president respectively, signed first on Jan. 23, the document shows. Muldrow followed on Jan. 25, and the mayor on Jan. 30.

Helfrich said he saw Frost had signed the document once when he put pen to paper. No flags were waved then, so, “I didn’t think twice about it,” he said.

Generally, when he signs contracts, Helfrich said they then get sent to the controller’s office for final signatures. His office won’t hear anything more then unless the controller asks for more documentation. In this case, Frost signed the ARPA agreement a second time as city controller two days later, on Feb. 1, the document shows.

When asked who would have raised a red flag on the situation, Helfrich paused for a long moment to reflect on the question.

Then, he responded: “This is where I have to protect the taxpayers and not give you a direct answer.”

Going forward, Helfrich said the gun violence prevention contracts may return in a new form following Frost's resignation as leader of The Program, a nonprofit founded in 1979 that works to support individuals recently released from prison in order to prevent recidivism.

Liliana Fisher, the nonprofit's board president, said in written comments Friday that the nonprofit is still evaluating continuing its partnership with the city.

"However," Fisher said, "a final decision has not been made regarding the contracts as The Program is also undergoing a transition with the resignation of Ms. Frost as our CEO and we are currently actively searching for a new CEO."

The nonprofit never had any concerns about conflicts of interest, the board president said, because Frost had disclosed her two roles as both the nonprofit's CEO and as the city's elected financial watchdog.

"York City’s solicitor, [the] mayor’s office, and City Council were fully aware of Ms. Frost’s two roles and there was never any attempt to conceal that fact," Fisher said. "Additionally, there were prior contracts between the city and The Program, which had not raised red flags."

Fisher said the nonprofit hasn't received a request to return the $45,000 from its previous contract to the city.

Helfrich said the city's business administrator and outside counsel are still reviewing the situation.

But the mayor added that he believes The Program fulfilled its obligations to the city in good faith, regardless of any issues with the contracts.

"I don't believe at any time there was any bad intention or evidence of funds being improperly used," he said. "I have no reason to disbelieve the statements from The Program directly to me that no funds were utilized for anything that benefitted AliceAnne."

Meanwhile, York City administrators are in the process of seeking an outside law firm that will take over the duties of the solicitor's office.

"We plan to take anything like this to those large legal teams to ensure that they are fully vetted," Helfrich said.

Agreements could be re-drawn with The Program and the organization's new leadership, though no such action has been taken so far.

Should new contracts come up, Frost, as city controller, could still be part of the process to finalize them, after they go through legal, the mayor and the police commissioner, and before they go to City Council.

Frost is not seeking re-election as controller this year, and her name is not on the ballot for the May 16 primary elections.

She said she's considering next steps when asked if she plans to serve out the rest of her term or resign from office before the term expires at the end of this year.

"Given my transition from The Program to a new role focused on workforce development in York, I am carefully considering my next steps to ensure, as always, whatever roles I serve receive my full focus and dedication," Frost said.

According to city code, any vacancy in the controller's office would be filled the City Council within 30 days. That's how Frost was initially appointed to the position. She was subsequently elected to a full term.

For the solicitor's office change, the city put out a Request for Proposal with the deadline for proposal submissions listed as March 24, 2023. The RFP includes what duties the firm would be responsible for, requirements and qualifications it must meet, guidance on retaining records and keeping them confidential, and preliminary instruction on pricing and payment for a contract.

According to the RFP, the contract would be for a two-year term and the maximum charge for legal services will not exceed $250,000 per year. Currently, there is no final date for when the city will have a firm chosen and a contract agreed on, but Helfrich said it could be happening within the next few weeks to months.

Although City Council may seek outside legal counsel besides the solicitor, they have often utilized the solicitor’s office for legal guidance. When Sabol resigned, the administration told the city council they would post the position vacancy, and if no one responded, they would look for a firm to fill the role, Council President Sandie Walker said.

"That's all we got so far," Walker said. "We haven’t heard anything else that looks like it would have to come before council so I'm sure administration will update us at some point in time in regards to the roles, and responsibilities, making sure that this firm aligns without third-class city code."

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.