York City man faces firearms charges after arrest Monday

An 18-year-old York City man faces firearms charges after encountering officers from York City Police’s Juvenile Enforcement Unit on Monday.

Deiondre Jabari Nunes was arraigned on charges of carrying a firearm with the manufacturer’s number altered, a second-degree felony; and carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony. Nunes was charged with evading arrest on foot, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.

Nunes’ bail of $25,000 was set by Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney. Unable to post bail, Nunes was taken to the York County Prison.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. Juvenile Enforcement Unit officers recognized one of a group of teens they observed around Charles Lane and Howard Avenue as someone who was wanted.

In talking with the group, officers said Nunes admitted to having a firearm. The firearm was seized and was found to have an obliterated serial number and Nunes was taken into custody.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set before Judge Thomas L. Harteis May 1.