Rain forecast for York County this weekend

Yorkers could see some rain this weekend.

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for a chance of rain every day this weekend starting Saturday.

There is a 50% chance of rain on Saturday after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 78.

Shower chances grow to 80% after 8 p.m. Saturday night. Otherwise, it will be breezy with a low temperature around 49 degrees.

Sunday, there is a 60% chance of rain before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 63.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Sunday night with a low temperature around 40.

Before all that happens, it will be clear skies.

Wednesday, it will be sunny and breezy with a high of 69 degrees and wind gusts up to 21 mph.

The temperature Wednesday night will be around 44 degrees.

It warms up on Thursday with a high near 83. Thursday’s low will be around 54.

Friday’s high will be near 89 degrees with a low around 61.