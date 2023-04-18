Read the documents in the York City controller investigation

York City Controller AliceAnne Frost's signature appears twice on several contracts.

First, in her capacity as the city's elected financial watchdog. Second, in her role as CEO of the nonprofit The Program, It's About Change.

That's triggered scrutiny within the city over alleged conflicts of interest that Frost herself denies. She said she's been transparent about her role with the nonprofit that's received public money from the city.

Here are several of the documents The York Dispatch uncovered in the course of reporting on the story.

The Program 2023 ARPA Resolutions:

The Program 2022 ARPA Agreement:

The Program CDBG Agreement:

City Letter to HUD on CDBG:

HUD Response Letter: