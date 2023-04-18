Hot garbage prompts road closure in Dover Township

A fire on a garbage truck Monday prompted fire officials to have the contents dumped on the roadside so they could fight the blaze

The fire on the Penn Waste truck occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 5800 block of Old Carlisle Road in the Dover, temporarily closing the road, Northern York County Regional Police said.

The Dover Township Fire Department, with assistance from the Strinestown Community Fire Co. and Union Fire and Hose Company No. 1, responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to police, who said the contents of the truck were dumped to keep the truck from catching fire.

The Dover Township Public Works Department and the Dover Area School District were both advised of the temporary road closure, police said.