York's forecast: Welcome to the four seasons

Who needs 12 months to get four seasons in the books? York County will get its chance to experience them all in one week.

The National Weather Service in State College says temperatures and conditions will be all over the place this week, from cold evening and early morning temps some days, to summerlike 80s on others.

Tuesday’s high will be near 55 on a somewhat blustery day. Westerly winds will be blowing between 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday night’s low will be around 36.

Wednesday will have a bit of a springlike tinge, with a high near 67 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Temperatures Wednesday night will be around 47 degrees.

Summerlike temperatures start on Thursday, with a high near 81 with wind gusts near 20 mph. Thursday’s low will be around 57 degrees.

Summertime continues Friday with a high near 86, but rain creeps into the forecast Friday night, with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 62.

Rain chances continue Saturday, with a 60% chance of showers mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and breezy with a high temperature near 78 and a low around 50.

Sunday’s early forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 61. It will be partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low around 39 degrees,