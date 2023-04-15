Rainy weather could ease wildfire concerns in York County

The rainy weather expected during the next few days may not totally rid York County of the dry conditions that led to wildfire concerns, but it is certainly a move in the right direction.

There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

The string of 80-degree days will be broken with a high around 72 predicted.

A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast Saturday night. Those showers are likely before 10 p.m., with only a slight chance of more rain after that. Some patchy fog is expected after midnight.

Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of around 57.

The patchy fog will continue into Sunday morning before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 81.

Rain chances return Sunday night, with less than a tenth of inch of additional rain possible. Otherwise, it will be most cloudy and windy with a low temperature around 56 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

There is a 50% chance of rain on Monday with a high temperature near 67. It will also be windy, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Rain chances fall to 20% before 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low temperature around 44.

The rest of the work week looks pretty good. Here is the outlook: